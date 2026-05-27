Illinois lawmakers still have several goals to reach before the spring session ends | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker says the state budget is the top priority
- An analysis of what it would cost to keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois would cost taxpayers $1.5 million over four decades
- A plan aimed at addressing the housing crisis in Illinois is surfacing in the Senate
- A rare joint session of the Illinois General Assembly will take place today to honor Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
- A 13-year-old Glenwood Middle School student died in a weekend crash in McLean County
- A 14-year-old Springfield boy died after a car struck his bicycle on Monday