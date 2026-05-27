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Illinois lawmakers still have several goals to reach before the spring session ends | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 27, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
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  • Governor Pritzker says the state budget is the top priority
  • An analysis of what it would cost to keep the Chicago Bears in Illinois would cost taxpayers $1.5 million over four decades
  • A plan aimed at addressing the housing crisis in Illinois is surfacing in the Senate
  • A rare joint session of the Illinois General Assembly will take place today to honor Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
  • A 13-year-old Glenwood Middle School student died in a weekend crash in McLean County
  • A 14-year-old Springfield boy died after a car struck his bicycle on Monday
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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