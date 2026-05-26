Springfield Fire Department launches residential Knox HomeBox program as part of community risk reduction efforts

The City of Springfield and the Springfield Fire Department are announcing the relaunch of the Residential Knox HomeBox® Loaner Program.

This loaner program is a proactive initiative focused on reducing risk, improving emergency response times, and enhancing community safety.

As part of the department’s Community Risk Reduction (CRR) strategy, the program addresses a common challenge during emergencies: delayed access into homes. During fires, medical emergencies, or alarm activations, firefighters are often forced to make entry, which can delay care and cause unnecessary property damage.

The Residential Knox HomeBox® is a secure key safe installed on a home’s entry door. It contains a house key that can only be accessed by the Springfield Fire Department using a department-controlled master key secured on responding fire apparatus. This allows firefighters to quickly enter a residence without causing damage.

Community Risk Reduction is about identifying problems before they become emergencies and putting solutions in place that make a real difference.

The Residential Knox HomeBox® Loaner Program is aimed at reaching people faster, reducing damage, and improving outcomes for residents. The SPD said the program supports the department’s mission by:

• Decreasing response times during fires and medical emergencies

• Reducing property damage caused by forced entry

• Improving access for vulnerable populations

• Enhancing firefighters and occupants’ safety

SPD said the program is especially beneficial for seniors, individuals with mobility limitations or medical conditions, households with monitored alarm systems, and anyone who may have difficulty reaching the door during an emergency.

Knox HomeBoxes® are provided through the department’s Home Safety Program and remain the property of the Springfield Fire Department. Participants must notify the department of any lock changes, provide updated keys as needed, and return the box when it is no longer required.

Residents interested in participating or learning more about eligibility requirements are encouraged to contact the Springfield Fire Department at 217-789-2170.