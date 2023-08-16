Springfield Fire Department gets a federal grant for new equipment

The Springfield Fire Department has been awarded a nearly half a million dollar grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Department will use the $460,290 grant to buy 42 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant air packs with, as well as a new self-contained breathing apparatus fill station to replace an existing one.

"We are extremely grateful to FEMA for recognizing the importance of equipping our firefighters with the tools they need to effectively and safely respond to emergencies," said Chief Edward Canny.

"This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to protect lives and property, and we are excited to put this funding to good use."

The department said the equipment will help firefighters do their jobs, including hazardous materials incidents and providing critical support during natural disasters.