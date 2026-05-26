13-year-old Glenwood Middle School student killed in a McLean County accident

A 13-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash near the southern McLean County village of McLean.

According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder, Luke W. Peterson, 13, of Springfield was a passenger in an SUV that crashed around midnight on U.S. Route 136 under the Interstate 55 overpass.

Peterson died around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, according to the coroner.

He was a student at Glenwood Middle School and played on the school's baseball team. A social media post from the team Tuesday stated:

"Everyone at Glenwood Baseball is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Luke Peterson. Luke had an undeniable impact on the middle school team last fall as a 7th grader. His potential was limitless as a baseball player and young man. Please keep Luke’s family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of profound grief. Forever in our hearts Lukey P #13."

A memorial was installed on the pitcher's mound at the middle school field with a cap and baseballs. The post said he was the winning pitcher of the Regional Championship game last fall, which was the last game played on that field. Members of the public are asked to stay off the mound until the team returns to action in August, but baseballs can be placed there in his memory.

The coroner said the driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital. The driver's condition is not known.

The collision remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police.

