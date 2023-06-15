© 2023 NPR Illinois
headshot

Lauren Warnecke

Reporter

Lauren Warnecke is a reporter at WGLT. She joined the station as a correspondent in 2020 with a focus on arts and culture and became a full-time staff member in 2023. She has reviewed dance for the Chicago Tribune since 2017. Lauren lives in Normal and enjoys cooking, cycling and attempting to grow things in her backyard.

You can reach Lauren at lewarne@ilstu.edu.