Lauren WarneckeReporter
Lauren Warnecke is a reporter at WGLT. She joined the station as a correspondent in 2020 with a focus on arts and culture and became a full-time staff member in 2023. She has reviewed dance for the Chicago Tribune since 2017. Lauren lives in Normal and enjoys cooking, cycling and attempting to grow things in her backyard.
You can reach Lauren at lewarne@ilstu.edu.
-
Atlanta, Illinois is ramping up tourism efforts, anticipating an influx of travelers for the Route 66 centennial. Visitors to the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator can now view a decommissioned mine shaft on the grounds. The Atlanta Coal Mining Company Museum tells the story of Atlanta's 40 years of failed attempts at sourcing its own black gold. A nearby American Giants Museum is scheduled to open in July.