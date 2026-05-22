A bill to block the sale of some Glock pistols in Illinois is before the legislature | First Listen
- Republican lawmakers say the bill infringes on second amendment rights
- A former Republican candidate for governor in Illinois is challenging the state's Voting Rights Act
- An effort to ban what are called junk fees added to the cost of ticketed events and other purchases is on its way to the governor
- Federal prosecutors in Chicago have abruptly dismissed all charges against the remaining "Broadview Six"
- Drivers with electric vehicles at UIS will now have a place to plug in and charge them