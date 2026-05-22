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A bill to block the sale of some Glock pistols in Illinois is before the legislature | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
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  • Republican lawmakers say the bill infringes on second amendment rights
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  • Drivers with electric vehicles at UIS will now have a place to plug in and charge them
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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