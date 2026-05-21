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Statewide: The complex life of Mark Twain

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:51 PM CDT
Mark Twain
Library of Congress
Mark Twain

We remember one of America's greatest writers, Mark Twain, who grew up along the Mississippi River. A biography of Twain examines his life from his early days in Hannibal, Missouri to becoming a literary giant. Along with triumphs, he faced financial hardships. Biographer Ron Chernow talks about his book.

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