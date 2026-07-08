IDNR and City of Springfield announce plans for new downtown park and outdoor venue space

The vacant property in downtown Springfield known as the “Y Block” would be transformed into a public park and venue space featuring native landscapes, a natural limestone amphitheater, shade and a play area for children under a joint initiative of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the City of Springfield.

Transfer of the property from the City of Springfield to IDNR appeared on first reading before the Springfield City Council on Tuesday, July 7 with a final vote expected on Tuesday, July 21.

“The City of Springfield and Mayor Misty Buscher have been valuable and engaged partners throughout the planning process,” said IDNR interim Director Renee Snow. “Our shared vision is for residents and visitors in the capital city to have a vibrant, welcoming and inclusive green space in the heart of Springfield for all to enjoy.”

“This park represents a forward-looking investment in downtown Springfield’s public spaces, bringing together native plants, cultural vibrancy, and accessible outdoor recreation,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “I’m excited about the city’s partnership with the State of Illinois to advance this project for the betterment of Springfield, and I look forward to breaking ground on this long-anticipated revitalization project.”

The State of Illinois has dedicated $4 million from infrastructure redevelopment funds for the project, which will help attract visitors to the capital city’s downtown. “This project represents a long-term investment in the well-being of our community and a vibrant downtown,” said State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield.

“Springfield residents and visitors of our capital city deserve to enjoy welcoming, accessible green spaces where families can gather, connect and create lasting memories. I am excited to see this vision move one step closer to becoming a reality.”

Locally known as the “Y Block” – a reference to one of the site’s former occupants, the YWCA – the property has been the home of the popular Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series since 2019.

The Illinois Governor’s Mansion is directly south and overlooks the site. Conceptual designs for the park include landscaping featuring all native Illinois plants. The focal point is a natural limestone amphitheater with seating for 1,500 to 1,800 people, enabling it to continue hosting the popular Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series.

Additional features include open lawn seating, shaded gathering areas, ADA accessible walking paths and a natural play space for children.

The park layout will be aligned with the Governor’s Mansion to enhance the visual connection between the adjacent blocks and will incorporate design elements inspired by the residence’s historic oval lawn. Interpretive signage will share the history of the park site, including information about the former YWCA building.

Plans also call for a dedicated “Community Row” space for vendor tents, mobile restrooms and a food truck plaza along the closed Jackson Street area to support concerts and other events.