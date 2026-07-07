Registration age expanded for Springfield's first-ever Safety City Camp

Registration age has been expanded for Springfield Safety City, a free, interactive summer safety camp designed for children entering first through third grade. Due to available space, the City has expanded eligibility, allowing even more young learners to participate in Springfield's first-ever Safety City program.

Youth will interact with members of the Springfield Fire Department, Public Works, City Water, Light and Power and Springfield Police Department in a fun daily camp featuring hands-on activities and games centered on safety and learning. This marks the first year Springfield will host Safety City, providing children with the knowledge and confidence they need to stay safe at home, at school, and throughout the community. The free camp will take place July 20–24 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is open to Springfield-area families.

Throughout the week, children will participate in engaging activities and demonstrations covering:



Fire Safety and Emergencies

Bike and Pedestrian Safety

Traffic and Street Awareness

Utility and Electrical Safety

Outdoor and Environmental Safety

How and When to Call 911

The program is free to attend, but registration is required. Space is limited, and families are encouraged to register early to secure a spot for their child.

For additional information or questions, contact safetycity@springfield.il.us. Registration and program details are available at the link Springfield Fire Department City of Springfield - Home of Abraham Lincoln

Safety City is a hands-on safety education program designed to help young children recognize potential hazards, respond appropriately in emergency situations, and build lifelong safety habits. Through interactive activities and demonstrations led by local first responders and community partners, participants gain practical skills they can use every day.