Dozens of states may be on the hook next year to pay SNAP benefits | First Listen
- Illinois faced a significant payment error rate for SNAP benefits, but will receive a delay in its cost share requirement until at least the 2029 fiscal year
- The Obama Presidential Center is releasing more tickets
- Springfield District 186 may be inching closer to building a new elementary school on property owned by UIS
- The Illinois Manufacturers' Association had added a northern Illinois man and his innovation to its Hall of Fame
- The UIS Performing Arts Center announces the return of its Broadway Series following renovations