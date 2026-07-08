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Dozens of states may be on the hook next year to pay SNAP benefits | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:15 AM CDT
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  • Illinois faced a significant payment error rate for SNAP benefits, but will receive a delay in its cost share requirement until at least the 2029 fiscal year
  • The Obama Presidential Center is releasing more tickets
  • Springfield District 186 may be inching closer to building a new elementary school on property owned by UIS
  • The Illinois Manufacturers' Association had added a northern Illinois man and his innovation to its Hall of Fame
  • The UIS Performing Arts Center announces the return of its Broadway Series following renovations
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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