More students could qualify for in-state tuition at Illinois colleges under a new law | First Listen
- A new law will loosen one of the requirements for paying in-state tuition by making it available to students who attended college in the state for at least three years
- Thirty two schools will lose millions in federal grant funding as of today
- Illinois' top attorney is disappointed the Supreme Court's decision to preserve birthright citizenship was not a unanimous vote
- An eastern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to voting twice in 2024
- A Chicago television reporter and photographer were attacked by three men while on assignment