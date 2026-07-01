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More students could qualify for in-state tuition at Illinois colleges under a new law | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 1, 2026 at 6:18 AM CDT
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  • A new law will loosen one of the requirements for paying in-state tuition by making it available to students who attended college in the state for at least three years
  • Thirty two schools will lose millions in federal grant funding as of today
  • Illinois' top attorney is disappointed the Supreme Court's decision to preserve birthright citizenship was not a unanimous vote
  • An eastern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to voting twice in 2024
  • A Chicago television reporter and photographer were attacked by three men while on assignment
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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