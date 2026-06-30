Sangamon County authorities seek justice for abused puppy

Sangamon County Animal Control is seeking information in an animal cruelty case in which a puppy was left with severe injuries.

"Someone knows what happened, and even the smallest piece of information could make a difference," the SCAC said on social media.

The 6-month old puppy was found last week off the Mechanicsburg blacktop. Someone used electrical tape to tightly wrap her mouth, causing severe injury to her muzzle. She also suffered a severely broken leg.

"Despite everything she has endured, she continues to show us the resilience and trust that dogs so often give, even when humans have failed them. She is so sweet and has known nothing but pain in her short life at this point," the post stated.

Now named Yara, the puppy is now receiving treatment at the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital. She will require specialized skin graft surgery and is likely to lose her front leg.

"Two of our amazing local rescues Friends of Sangamon County Animal Control and WILD Canine Rescue have each pledged $10,000 toward her lifesaving medical care and are working collaboratively along side of us at SCAC. Their generosity is giving this little fighter hope," the SCAC said.

"This puppy didn’t deserve what happened to her, but together all of us can show her that compassion is stronger than cruelty."

Those with information on the case can contact Sangamon County Animal Control at 217-535-3065 or put an anonymous tip in through https://www.cashfortips.us

