History comes alive in 1776 this week at the Hoogland Center for the Arts

The Tony Award winning Broadway musical 1776 will be presented by the Hoogland Center for the Arts this week as part of the City of Springfield's America 250 celebration. The show will run July 1-5. The Wednesday through Friday performances will begin at 7:30pm, both weekend shows will be 2pm matinees.

Craig was joined in studio by fellow casemates, Aasne Vigesaa who plays Abagail Adams and Jim Leach who takes on the role of John Hancock in the show.

For more information and tickets visit: HCFTA.org