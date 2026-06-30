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History comes alive in 1776 this week at the Hoogland Center for the Arts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published June 30, 2026 at 9:56 AM CDT
Joshua Ratz as John Adams, Rich McCoy as Ben Franklin and Matt Ratz as Thomas Jefferson in 1776
Gus Gordon
Joshua Ratz as John Adams, Rich McCoy as Ben Franklin and Matt Ratz as Thomas Jefferson in 1776

The Tony Award winning Broadway musical 1776 will be presented by the Hoogland Center for the Arts this week as part of the City of Springfield's America 250 celebration. The show will run July 1-5. The Wednesday through Friday performances will begin at 7:30pm, both weekend shows will be 2pm matinees.

Craig was joined in studio by fellow casemates, Aasne Vigesaa who plays Abagail Adams and Jim Leach who takes on the role of John Hancock in the show.

For more information and tickets visit: HCFTA.org
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland