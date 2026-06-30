WGLT and Dirksen Congressional Center to host Adam Kinzinger at Illinois State University on Oct. 1

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger will visit Illinois State University this fall to screen his 2024 documentary The Last Republican followed by a conversation with the WGLT newsroom.

An Evening with Congressman Adam Kinzinger

Oct. 1, 2026

Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium

The Last Republican screening: 6:30-8 p.m.

Rep. Kinzinger in conversation with WGLT: 8-9 p.m.

The event is free and open to all members of the Illinois State University campus and Bloomington-Normal community. Special thanks to event co-host The Dirksen Congressional Center, the Pekin-based congressional archive that maintains Rep. Kinzinger's official papers.

Attendees must participate in a security screening for event entry. Media availability details will be announced closer to the event date.

About Adam Kinzinger

Adam was born in Kankakee and later relocated to Bloomington-Normal where he graduated from Normal West high school. He attended Illinois State University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in political science. Adam was a member of the United States Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard for 20 years achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served on the McLean County Board from 1998-2003 and was elected to the United States Congress in 2010 where he served six terms. Adam is the author of Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in Our Divided Country and That’s What Heroes Do.