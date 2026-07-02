A new report suggest the arts are a strong economic driver in Illinois | First Listen
- The Illinois Arts Council board chair Nora Daley says despite the impact the arts aren't always considered in investment talks
- It's been almost one year since algal blooms overwhelmed Mattoon's water system, but the system has been clear since and a new pump is being installed
- A new law requires insurance companies to notify customers of cancellation or non-renewal 60 days in advance
- Missouri agriculture officials are taking steps to protect the state against the New World screwworm
- Extreme Heat Warning continues through Friday at 7 p.m.