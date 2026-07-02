Tea and Revolution lecture series continues in Petersburg July 5

"Art of the American Revolution" is the title of Dr. Mark Pohlad's presentation on Sunday, July 5, 2026, from 1-3 p.m., at Three Pines Bed and Breakfast, 510 West Sheridan in Petersburg.

Pohlad's talk is part three of "Tea and Revolution," a free program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution sponsored by the Illinois State Historical Society, Three Pines Bed and Breakfast, Alliance Community Bank, Riverbank Lodge, and the William Penny Chapter of NSDAR.

Pohlad is professor or art history and architecture at DePaul University in Chicago and a former director of the Illinois State Historical Society. He is a frequent lecturer throughout northern Illinois, and has written extensively about Lincoln and New Salem, and how both have been depicted in film.

The Illinois State Historical Society (ISHS) established in 1899, is a registered Illinois 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to "foster awareness, understanding, research, preservation, and recognition of history in Illinois." The Society, with offices in Springfield, promotes Prairie State history through its historical marker program, annual symposia, tours, award programs, scholarships, special events, and its flagship quarterly journal, The Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society, in publication since 1908.

"'Tea and Revolution' is the Society's public program highlighting significant aspects of America's founding that might otherwise be overlooked in the commemoration," said William Furry, former ISHS executive director who organized the lectures and retired from the ISHS on June 1. Previous programs included a close reading of the Declaration of Independence with historian Brian Mitchell, a survey of Native American tribes displaced by the revolution presented by anthropologist/archaeologist Michael Wiant, and a lecture on Lincoln and the Foubdin Fathers."

"These free programs are a gift to the people of Illinois, and a deeper dive into American history that offers context to the fireworks and flag-waving we associate with the holiday,' said Furry. "On our 250th birthday, we should remember how we got here."

For more information about "Tea and Revolution," call 217-525-2518.