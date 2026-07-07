Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signs AI oversight law | First Listen
- The new law will make AI companies disclose safety practices and report significant safety incidents to the public
- Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch says a former far southwest surburban lawmaker engaged in quote, "unethical" behavior
- Former members of the Massey Commission announced the formation of a new organization
- A Delta Airlines flight was apparently struck by fireworks on its descent to Midway Airport in Chicago