Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series announces 2026 lineup

The downtown Springfield music series is back for a 7th season starting May 28 through July 30.

Presented by PNC, the 10-week live concert series will feature a diverse lineup of performers from across the world. Entertainment begins at 6:15 p.m. every Thursday in the vacant block north of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion at Fifth St. and Capitol Ave.

The newly announced full band lineup is available on the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series Facebook page or on the Springfield Area Arts Council’s website.

Each Thursday night, attendees will enjoy a Kids' Kickoff at 6:15 p.m., an opening act at 6:45 p.m. and the headliner starting at 7:45 p.m. The public is invited to bring their own food, drinks, lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Local restaurants will be open for takeout service as well.

The ability to organize this free concert series is made possible through support from many local sponsors, including the most recent 3-year matching grant from the Levitt Foundation and a Presenting Sponsor commitment from PNC Bank.

“PNC has proudly supported the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series since its inception because we’ve seen how free, high-quality arts programming can strengthen downtown Springfield and bring people together,” said Brian Ray, PNC regional president of central Illinois. “This series reflects our long-standing commitment to the community by creating experiences that celebrate creativity, connectivity and local pride.”

Since 2019, PNC has supported this multi-week music series and helped entertain audiences with a variety of genres from blues, rock, hip-hop, folk and more.

The Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series is supported in part by the Levitt Foundation, which partners with changemakers and nonprofits across the country to activate underused outdoor spaces through the power and joy of free, live music—bringing people together, fostering belonging, and invigorating community life.

“Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt concerts are welcoming and inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds gather,” said Levitt Foundation President & CEO Sharon Yazowski. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Springfield and see the tremendous positive impact of the Levitt AMP concert series in this community.”

In 2026, for the first time ever, Levitt-supported free outdoor concerts will be in all 50 states, plus Washinton D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Levitt Family Foundation is supporting more than 1,000 free outdoor Levitt concerts in 100+ towns and cities with a total audience of over one million people. In addition to supporting free concerts, the Levitt Family Foundation is dedicated to advancing equitable music ecosystems through research and partnerships.

In its first season, the 2019 concert series attracted more than 7,700 attendees and was voted “Best Free Entertainment” by Illinois Times readers. Last year, in 2025, Levitt AMP Springfield welcomed more than 16,700 attendees, which represents a 116% increase in attendance from the first year.

That milestone season also marked a meaningful transition, as the Springfield Area Arts Council stepped into the role of host organization after being involved as a partner since 2019. Building on that foundation, we are more excited than ever to carry the series forward and deliver another dynamic season for our community.

“We’re truly thrilled to announce with our partners and supporters the start of the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series,” said Jay Shanle, the program director for the series. “Every season, our community shows up with heart, energy, and a love for live music which transforms the Y Block into a place of creativity, community, connection, and caring. We’re excited for what this year will bring and grateful to be part of it.”

For information about the performance schedule, upcoming announcements and timely updates follow Levitt AMP Springfield on Facebook and Instagram or go online. Those interested in volunteering at the concerts should contact levittamp@downtownspringfield.org.

In addition to the free concerts, there will be many more attractions for the 2026 season, including but not limited to:

• On June 18, the Juneteenth Celebration Committee is co-hosting the Levitt AMP concert as part of their weekend-long celebration of Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, as it commemorates the last slave becoming free June 19, 1865. The Juneteenth Celebration includes week-long celebration that begins June 11.

• SMTD will offer a bus for a cooling station at three concerts.