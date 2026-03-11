Legislation would change Springfield's medical district

A local lawmaker wants to rename and redesign Springfield's medical district to help revitalize downtown.

“The issue I hear most from Springfield residents is ‘fix downtown,’” said Turner (D-Springfield). “We all want downtown to thrive – local leaders, residents, businesses and organizations. That’s why we have to come together and work with those who want the best for the Capital City to revitalize downtown.”

Established in 2003, the Mid-Illinois Medical District is a one-square mile designation in the heart of Springfield just to the north of downtown. The district was created to attract and retain academic centers, viable health care facilities, medical research facilities, emerging high technology enterprises and other facilities.

Senate Bill 2829 would rename the Mid-Illinois Medical District to the Capital City Downtown Medical District and expand the current boundaries of the medical district from Madison Street to South Grand Avenue, excluding the area designated as part of the master planning area for the Capitol complex.

Turner’s measure would expand the scope of the medical district. In addition, the purpose of the commission would expand to include research and innovation in addition to the current health care facilities. The commission would be allowed to construct housing, educational buildings and research facilities.

“We’ve seen too many businesses come and go from downtown,” said Turner. “It’s past time we bring in much-needed economic development opportunities to bolster our community and breathe new life into this once buzzing central hub.”

Senate Bill 2829 passed the Senate Local Government Committee Wednesday.