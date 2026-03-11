Severe weather rolls through northern Illinois, possible hail record set in Kankakee

The National Weather Service reports that several intense supercell thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

One supercell was responsible for at least four tornadoes across Livingston and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Newton, Jasper, and Starke counties in northwestern Indiana.

Two people were reportedly killed in Indiana.

A hailstone with a diameter of 6.0" was measured in Kankakee, IL.

This National Weather Service says the 6.0" hailstone may be considered for a new Illinois state record hailstone. The previous record was a hailstone measuring 4.75" in diameter that fell in Minooka in June of 2015.

Another supercell moved across the southern and western Chicago metropolitan area and dropped hail ranging in size from 2 to locally 4 inches in diameter across Bolingbrook, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Westmont, and Darien.

