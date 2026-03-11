New exhibit tells the story of Pillsbury Mills in Springfield

A new exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum puts the spotlight on Springfield history and the way its economy and social fabric were influenced for decades by one of America’s biggest flour mills.

The exhibit features tools, barrels and flour sacks from the Pillsbury Flour Mills Co., along with employee cartoons, photos of social events and a plaque honoring workers who died in World War II. They are presented in a display case dedicated to telling stories from central Illinois communities.

The Pillsbury plant opened in 1930, providing much-needed jobs during the Great Depression. By 1955, it had grown to employ 1,500 people and produce 1.65 million pounds of flour each day. The mill was an anchor to the city’s north side, where many of its workers chose to live, shop, send their kids to school and join sports teams and bowling leagues. Changing manufacturing processes and market forces shrank the plant in the 1980s and ‘90s. When it closed in 2001, the workforce had dwindled to about 45 people.

“The story of the Pillsbury mill’s growth and then its slow decline is specific to Springfield, but many cities have similar stories to tell,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “We think visitors from all over will connect with this exhibit and perhaps reflect on changes they’ve seen in their own hometowns.”

Chris Richmond of the community group Moving Pillsbury Forward helped develop the museum exhibit. “The early years of Pillsbury in Springfield are full of fond memories for many folks in our community. We are grateful that so many families shared their stories and donated items for exhibit. Their stories are certainly worth sharing,” he said.

The Pillsbury artifacts and documents will be displayed for about six months. To learn more about the mill’s history, visit https://pillsburyproject.org.