Volunteer opportunities at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome potential new members to its amazing volunteer team at an orientation session Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

ALPLM volunteers greet visitors, assist at events, help researchers and much more. The orientation session will explain the how the team of roughly 500 people operates and how to join.

The one-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the ALPLM’s library building (112 N. Sixth Street., Springfield). Learn about the volunteer opportunities available and what you need to know about the library and museum.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions: Thursday, Feb. 19; Thursday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, March 5.

Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year at the ALPLM, making the experience better for everyone who visits the hugely popular institution. They also get free admission to the museum and can enjoy special lectures and presentations created just for them. And, of course, it’s a great way to make lasting friendships!

“Volunteering is meaningful to me because I have the privilege of greeting and assisting people from all over the world. I am also lucky to be part of a wonderful volunteer crew!” said Mary E. Myers, a member of the team.

Additionally, the ALPLM is now accepting applications for its VolunTEEN Program. VolunTEENS have the opportunity to serve others while gaining valuable experience working in a library and museum environment. This new program collaborates with local schools and youth organizations to provide an opportunity for teenagers ages 13-15. VolunTEENs will receive educational training focused on achieving customer service excellence, improving interpersonal communication and identifying and using their individual strengths and abilities.

To register, please contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services at (217) 558-8984.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and share with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

