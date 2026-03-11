Chrisman teen dies after being hit in head by line drive

A 15-year-old teen is dead after being struck with a baseball and suffering a traumatic head injury, according to the Peoria County coroner.

Bentley Wolfe, of Chrisman, about two hours southeast of Peoria, was hit by a line drive during a team practice on March 2.

The following day he was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition.

After aggressive care and treatment, OSF pronounced Wolfe brain dead at 5:49 p.m. March 6. His autopsy revealed the cause of death was detrimental head trauma due to blunt force trauma, said the coroner's office.

"With much respect and gratitude, Bentley was a very heroic organ donor," the coroner's office said on Facebook.

