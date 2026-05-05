Illinois has the 6th highest gas price in the country

Gas prices are up across the country since the start of the Iran war and are at the highest they've been in four years. The AAA gas Prices website shows Illinois has the highest price in the Midwest, but others are close behind.

As of Tuesday May 5, Illinois motorists are paying an average of $4.94 a gallon for regular, according to AAA.

A slight increase in the state's motor fuel tax is planned starting this summer. Motorists in Illinois also pay a sales tax on gasoline.

The average gas price in other Midwest states:

Ohio $4.84

Michigan $4.83

Indiana $4.78

Wisconsin $4.40.

Pump prices are lower in states west of Illinois, like Iowa ($4.14) and Missouri ($4.05).

Across the country, California motorists pay the most per gallon ($6.13) while the cheapest gas is in Oklahoma ($3.90).

The national average is up to $4.48 per gallon. Gas in the U.S. is $1.12 higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.

