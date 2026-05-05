Illinois State University and AFSCME reach tentative deal on new contract to end strike

Illinois State University and the AFSCME union that represents buildings, dining and food service workers announced late Monday that they've reached a tentative deal, likely ending the longest single-unit strike in ISU history.

ISU and AFSCME sent brief statements late Monday announcing the "tentative agreement" on a new contract. No details have been provided yet to the media or the public. Union members will next vote whether to ratify it.

"Union members will next have the opportunity to review and vote on the tentative agreement at ratification meetings, after which highlights of the agreement will be shared," AFSCME said. ISU's statement confirmed a tentative deal was reached.

"No details of the agreement will be released until after ratification has been completed," ISU said.

Monday marked the 27th day of the AFSCME strike for around 350 workers. Before Monday's negotiating session (with the help of a federal mediator), the two sides had not bargained since April 15. Gov. JB Pritzker urged them to resume talks.

AFSCME called for higher wage increases and for raises to be made retroactive to last June, when their last contract expired. The union also wants the university to guarantee it will at least match any wage increases given to nonunion staff. AFSCME has sued ISU alleging it illegally used strikebreakers — a claim ISU denied — and filed an unfair labor complaint against ISU.

ISU argued its offer would have paid employees comparably to those doing similar work in the local marketplace. It also cited a tight budget situation, inadequate state funding, and a goal to not raise tuition among its financial pressures.

This story will be updated.

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