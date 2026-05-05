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Legislation aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears in Illinois provides limited property tax relief | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:59 AM CDT
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  • The governor's office analysis of one of the Bears' stadium bills says the current measure doesn't provide much tax relief
  • The U.S. House of Representatives approved a new version of the Farm bill
  • The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Illinois for access to its voter registration database
  • Illinois State Police say a 76-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested in a southern Illinois case that went unsolved for more than 40 years
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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