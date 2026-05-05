Legislation aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears in Illinois provides limited property tax relief | First Listen
- The governor's office analysis of one of the Bears' stadium bills says the current measure doesn't provide much tax relief
- The U.S. House of Representatives approved a new version of the Farm bill
- The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Illinois for access to its voter registration database
- Illinois State Police say a 76-year-old Kentucky man has been arrested in a southern Illinois case that went unsolved for more than 40 years