Illinois Innocence Project client released from prison

For the first time in nearly four decades, Michael Daniels is at home with his family.

He walked out of Dixon Correctional Center Friday after 39 years after serving a long prison sentence despite decades of proclaiming his innocence. He immediately returned to his childhood home to see his mom, who never gave up on her dream he would one day return.

The Illinois Innocence Project took up his case and the legal work resulted in gaining his freedom.

Michael was a high school student preparing for his senior year at Evanston Township High School when his nightmare began. He was arrested at his home for the murder of a Chicago woman. In August 1987, a grand jury indicted Daniels on three counts of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

The IIP said getting home now is especially timely and poignant for Daniels because his mother, now 80, has been his most steadfast supporter.

“The last time I saw my mom was three years ago but a mother never forgets her child’s face.

“A lot of people’s mothers have died. After almost 40 years, my mom is still here and now I am too. I’ll get to wake up and be with her every day,” he said.

IIP Michael and his mom reunited after 39 years.

Michael’s legal team achieved a major victory on Wednesday when a resentencing hearing in Chicago ended with the Court and Cook County State's Attorney both agreeing to his release.

The hearing was held in the same courtroom where his trial took place in 1987 and where the state sought the death penalty. At sentencing Michael told the judge: “I am innocent.” The judge sentenced him to life without parole.

He has been reunited with his nephew, Corey, who welcomed him into freedom outside the prison gates, and with his mom, sister and niece at home.

Now his family must turn their attention to helping him build a life from the ground up, in a world that is nearly unrecognizable to him. IIP has created an Amazon Wish List to help him meet basic needs.

Many IIP staff, students and volunteers have worked for years to prove Michael’s innocence. His IIP team is currently led by Lauren Kaeseberg, legal director, along with Megan Grenville, staff attorney, Lynn Bagley, senior staff investigator and Loralys McDaniel, paralegal. Michael’s case has long been championed by Karen Meidel, program specialist, and was first opened by John Hanlon, retired IIP executive director. Steve Drizin, renowned Chicago attorney, has also been a longstanding member of Michael’s team.

