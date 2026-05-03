Mother and daughter Kristyn Yocius and Zvee Anna speak on creating Slime Art and Overcoming

Jeff Williams:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host Jeff Williams. In the studio with me today, Kristyn...

Zvee Anna:

Yocius. (sounds like - YOSH-us)

Jeff Williams:

Yocius. Kristyn. YO!

Zvee Anna:

Yocius, or Yosh?

Jeff Williams:

Kristyn Yocius. Yeah. Yeah, there I got it. I got it now. It only took me 10 takes! (laughter) Kristin Yocius and her daughter Zvee Anna. They're both very, very creative. I want more people to know about Slime Art their stuff here in the... Central Illinois community, and some of the stuff they've gone through, the places they've had their art, singing, also… Hi guys.

Kristyn Yocius:

Well, yes, thank you. We're honored to be here. Yeah, you are an extraordinary human. So, I appreciate you collaborating, just how you connect people, got a gift for that. And so, thank you, because that has helped me to be able to become the person that I am today.

Jeff Williams:

Well, thank you very much. Yeah, it's cool because I remember talking to your mom, man, it was almost making me cry. You know what I mean? I was just like, it was such a cool, well, anyhow, I just wanted to like bring in and kind of talk about some of the art, kind of your process. Talk about some of your art, like when you're making your art, like the slime art.

Kristyn Yocius:

Okay. Can I take it back (in time) just a little bit?

Jeff Williams:

You can take it back. Absolutely. Yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

Just a little bit. Okay. I got a shout out to first my father. May he rest in peace. Excellent pen and pencil. And he, I grew up looking at his artwork around our home. And so I was always inspired by him, first off, and his talent. And when he came back from Vietnam, he drew a lot of, with the structures, with the sacred structures, what do they call them?

Jeff Williams:

Yes, all the lines are very... Right, like Buckminster Fuller was a person who did a lot of that with the almost triangles, angular stuff. Yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

But I believe they were sacred places.

Jeff Williams:

Okay.

Kristyn Yocius:

Because my dad said he saw them all over Vietnam. An older old woman, you could see in her face the lines of time and the wrinkles and she was smoking her opium pipe. So like I grew up with that next I was exposed to live next to Washington Park. So every year that was our playground first off and then every year going to the art fair there was the highlight of the year. I also My mother, who is an angel here on Earth, exposed us to the Springfield Art Association. Multiple years of summer camp where they brought in nature and we were doing stuff like potato (prints), cutting out, shapes on potatoes.

Jeff Williams:

You know what I mean? Oh, sure, yes. Stamping with them. Stamping them with, yeah, yes.

Kristyn Yocius:

Wax batiking, I remember just doing that. the rolling the logs for Lincoln's cabin for clay.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, right.

Kristyn Yocius:

Oh, yeah, Making, building the cabin that was fired. And so that was inspirational as well.

Jeff Williams:

I kind of got my start also. My grandfather did a lot of artwork. He also had a small sort of a silk screen business in the area. But then, I started taking art lessons from the Art Association too when I was pretty young. So it was, an inspiration for the area for sure.

Kristyn Yocius:

Absolutely, absolutely.

Jeff Williams:

So, sorry, let me ask this also. You were saying like your father, was he doing the the sketches while he was in Vietnam or when he just thinking about it when he posts like when he got back here right and he's from the Springfield area at the time correct and stuff yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

Chuck Wilson been around he was in real estate for 40-some-odd years right was a people person but yeah drawing was one of those escapes for him and so there was a lot of all kinds of things. Some of them hung in the back room because mom didn't want, Oh, right, I'm doing the shapely figures. (laughter) Those types of things didn't want to hang in the back room. But, you know, just he's very, yeah, creative. And then?

Jeff Williams:

You still have a lot of those.

Kristyn Yocius:

Yes, absolutely.

Jeff Williams:

And we'll have that. I was thinking about that. It'd be kind of cool to organize a show where people that we've lost but have a lot of their artwork in, you know, something. We'll keep that in mind for the future.

Kristyn Yocius:

Yeah, I've met a few people like that whose fathers have passed and then they've been at shows selling their work and I thought, oh wow, we get out. What am I going to do with all the artwork? Zvee, you want it all?

Jeff Williams:

We can have the show, have that show, get that show together for sure.

Kristyn Yocius:

So that, but my third shout out is going to be to my art teacher. So, art teachers out there, please know that you are incredibly important to the, this generation.

Jeff Williams:

Oh yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

My art teacher gave me a book at graduation and wrote inside of it. It was a Monet book because that was my thing at the time. And she wrote inside of it, you're talented.

Jeff Williams:

Nice.

Kristyn Yocius:

Keep going.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

And I was just like.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah. Well, that's the thing is a lot of times, like I think about my, like, high school art teachers too. And I'm glad I've been able to, some have passed, but the ones, you know, where I've kind of been able to reconnect with some of them, you know, And it's nice to let people know how much of an impact that they make sometimes, especially like, When you're in high school and it's not like you're going up to your teacher saying, you're making a great impact. You're not thinking about it at the time. You know what I mean? But then later when you reflect on it, you realize it's like, man, that person made a huge impact on me. I'd like to, I don't know if I'll ever get a chance to tell them, but hey, like you said, just a shout out to all the, you know, people, the teachers, anybody who's making a difference, inspiring people, you know, that even if you don't know at the time.

Kristyn Yocius:

I actually got to… well, just fast forward a little bit, but at a show there was a lady I was speaking to and she said she was an art instructor. And I got to thank her because I've never been able to go back. And I told her and she's, I said, you don't know the impact… you're underestimating. She's like, oh, the kids in and out. I said, no, you're underestimating what you gave them. The impact. Like, please know that like people like you are why I'm here getting to show my art and getting to talk to people and the next generation. And these kids, I mean, it's been.

Zvee Anna:

It creates an escape for them, especially with how big social media is and that they don't have enough outlets. So really makes them think about stuff too. Gives them an outlet, creativity.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, for sure. So, Lindy.

Kristyn Yocius:

All right. I got to give a shout out to my sister, my twin, almost Irish twin. And she is amazing. Lindy, Elizabeth. And She has helped me with putting shows together, backs on things, and everything in between. So without her, I couldn't do any of this in life. Well, because she is my everything. I couldn't do any of it because it's like she's my everything. She's my best friend forever, like in life. will forever be.

Jeff Williams:

Shout out to Lindy, definitely.

Kristyn Yocius:

Shout out to Lindy.

Jeff Williams:

All right, love it, love it.

Kristyn Yocius:

So, we ended up, I think my next art's been in and out of my life, but I was reflecting and I did have a, was a diversity poster. I went to SIU-E (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) and I won the contest for a diversity poster.

Jeff Williams:

Oh really? Nice, right?

Kristyn Yocius:

It was all over the campus and it had little people in different colors and ethnicities holding hands. So that was that. Then kind of life happened. It's life, but I still would, paint. Acrylics is for some reason just my paint of choice. However, then it came to COVID, right? I guess that's next. COVID came and slime It was pretty bad.

Zvee Anna:

I'll admit, during COVID, it was very fascinating to me because those ASMR channels were taking off at the time about that auditory and sensory thing. And I was like, you know what, mom, let's go to the store and let's buy some stuff so I can try it.

Kristyn Yocius:

And I always say yes to something creative. Mom, just let them make the mess. Just do it.

Zvee Anna:

So it started into just like one batch of slime. And then I was like, you can add shaving cream to it. Let's go get shaving cream. You can add lotion to it. You can add like the little powder from diapers. It's like instant snow in it and it creates weird textures. And so it turned into like our entire side of the counter was just a graveyard for slimes.

Kristyn Yocius:

But it's like glue and then you got to have the activator to it. So you got a combined like she was saying, all these different components, baking soda and food coloring.

Zvee Anna:

Glitters, all that kind of stuff. And it got to the point to where I was trying a bunch of weird things. We added a whole bottle of lotion to a thing of slime and made a giant bubble. And it was almost as big as her.

Kristyn Yocius:

It was like this big. She blew it out, just both hands, and it covered the whole floor and it was just insane. (laughter)

Jeff Williams:

That's crazy.

Kristyn Yocius:

Yeah.

Jeff Williams:

So, but with that, does that ever harden then, really? Yeah.

Zvee Anna:

So with all the slimes that were piling up, she was like, this stuff's expensive, like glue and all the activators, because I didn't care. I wasn't paying for it. But she was like, this is getting an expensive hobby here. And I was like, well, you're artistic, make something with it. She was like, what? It's slime. I was like, just stick it on a canvas, paint with it. I don't care.

Jeff Williams:

So you it wasn't. started out as a like, okay, I thought it, you kind of thought about that right off the bat. This was just, it really was out of COVID. Just like, okay.

Kristyn Yocius:

This was, mama didn't want to throw away. Okay. You know, I'm not going to throw away all that time because eventually it will harden.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

And it just, and it stinks! (laughter)

Jeff Williams:

I didn't notice that much.

Kristyn Yocius:

No, I mean, if it hardens in a container.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, a container. Okay.

Zvee Anna:

Because sometimes, depending on what you added to it, there’s something like that you can add water and those will mold. So, then you'll take the lid off and it's just moldy slime in a container. So, she was not wanting to waste any of it. (laughter) And so I kind of just told her, I said, you're creative, figure something out. And she started making She just started with just stretching it over canvases. And that was the beginning of it.

Kristyn Yocius:

Yeah, I was fascinated with how as I pulled it and just let it fall on the canvas, there would be little bumps that would...

Zvee Anna:

Or bubbles. You were really into the bubbles that would draw it.

Kristyn Yocius:

Each time I would lay down something, I'd be like, oh, this looks like it could be a beach scene. And then I'd get excited about the colors or It was just more kind of abstract in the beginning.

Jeff Williams:

Right, that's what I figured. When you said stretch it across, I figured it had to be pretty abstract at that point.

Kristyn Yocius:

Correct, yes. So then after.

Zvee Anna:

Kind of evolved.

Kristyn Yocius:

Yeah, it was like, not only was it like this chemistry, because that's what a lot of the purpose in making slime, I think even in schools, is chemistry, because you have the glue as a polymer base, and then you're adding ions, which is the add-ins, the activators and all that. Activators, ice solutions and all that. So it does take some chemistry to it, but then yes, as I kept pulling it and stretching it in different ways, I would see how it dried, how it reacted to the canvas, what happened over time with it. I began to then go from the abstract to like, I wonder if I could replicate the beauty of the intricacy. Thank you. Of a butterfly wing.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

You know, how do I pull these strips? I lay them down. If I lay them down together, the colors melt. Because it's kind of like slime is the paint and my fingers are the paintbrushes.

Jeff Williams:

Right.

Kristyn Yocius:

Because as I'm manipulating it, I'm also watching as the colors blend. So.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah. it's good to do different things. That's why … over time… I started getting into more of the mixed media stuff like that, not just the, that style, like the bike art layers. But sometimes you want to just expand.

Kristyn Yocius:

That's what I was thinking about the slime art. I was like, how do we copyright this?

Jeff Williams:

Copyright that, yeah, I know.

Kristyn Yocius:

I was like, you know, I've been, I still look on, I haven't seen it.

Jeff Williams:

Other people doing it to me now, so that's cool for sure.

Kristyn Yocius:

And I got this different, been trying different top, coatings like resin and some different things like that, which really To preserve it. preserve it more, yeah. But anything that just like calls out to me that I want to try, I'm going to do. I'm painting.

Jeff Williams:

It's just acrylic, right? Well, that's what I saw. It looked like you're doing more acrylic just doing that, and it looks really cool. So, yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

In 2014, I was in a motorcycle accident. I was a victim of a collision, and I should not be here, Jeff, by all accounts. And I go to this point because I want to stress both sides.

Jeff Williams:

Sure, absolutely.

Kristyn Yocius:

I shouldn't be here. I had broken almost every vertebra in my back shattered. So, I have titanium rods that line my back and into my hips. And both lungs were punctured, all my ribs were broken, collar bone was broken at the time. So, I am a T2 paraplegic. That accident stole so many things from my life. Prior to that, as I was saying, I was living life. I was a wife, I was a mom, I was a registered nurse. That was my love, my passion. That was who I was. as a mother taking care of my babies, being with them every moment that I could, and then as a nurse caring for people. I mean, I prided myself in being excellent at making people's worst times feel a little bit better in any way I could. So I actually worked with the population, paraplegics, while I was a nurse. I was graduating from my nurse practitioner degree at the time as well. So, I had put in a full another two years for my master's degree. I was just at the very end of that right when the accident happened. So I lost so much. time with my children, I was robbed. It took me a couple years to come back. To come back to being able to function in a new body. Sure, yeah. And a new me, figuring out what that new me was. Not a new identity, but almost in a way it was, it was, it was just the most traumatic, difficult time that I could ever imagine.

Jeff Williams:

When I talked to your mom about that, I do know that she, said for a place to kind of show her art, it helped bring her back… anyway, I hope that's okay to mention.

Kristyn Yocius:

It's very true because I feel like when I had that accident, the thing that kind of brought me back to life was Sitting outside and hearing the sounds of nature, watching the trees move and rustle and the branches and the birds and just watching the seasons start to change and that started to wake me up inside.

Jeff Williams:

You've been listening to Community Voices with mother-daughter Tandem, Kristyn Yocius, and Zvee Anna and Kristyn's fight back from a life-changing accident. How art and family helped NPR Illinois. And we're back with Community Voices, more from Kristin Yoshis and her recovery, more on the creation of Slime Art, then we'll hear music from Kristyn's daughter, Zvee Anna.

Kristyn Yocius:

So, as I became more detailed, I focused on making birds, making nature. So, I felt like I was taking this like kind of seemingly impossible medium of slime that most people are like, look at you like, “ew, gross”. (laughter) And we kind of, me and my daughter, Zvee innovated it… and came up with something myself defying seemingly impossible odds and us creating something beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. That has spoke to so many and hearing comments back about our art.

Jeff Williams:

Right.

Kristyn Yocius:

And how it does make people feel alive and happy. Like I want to come see your stuff because it's bright and colorful and the texture, the dimension. And so I just wonder, I know that's kind of a lot in a mouthful.

Jeff Williams:

That's okay.

Kristyn Yocius:

But.

Zvee Anna:

And we continue to keep finding new ways to use slime and different things. Shopping at clearance and I found some magnets and I was like, why don't we do magnets too? And I'm like, that's, you know, this is 6 bucks for a box of magnets. You know, the worst that's gonna happen is it doesn't work out. But we got that and then it went from that to I want to make jewelry with slime. So then I started doing necklaces and that turned into something. else. We did earrings and bracelets with slime. Like, that's pretty weird, but it's pretty cool.

Jeff Williams:

A lot of times I've seen when people are walking away after they've seen your art, whether it's in a show or like at a booth, depending on the situation, and they're kind of whispering, talking like, oh my God, I haven't seen, it's like, wow, that's crazy. I haven't seen anything like that. And they're excited about it. It's a new thing. You know, it's a new process. I remember when I first saw, I didn't understand how it would get hard. In my mind, I thought, I bet you can touch it and it would be jello-y or something and sticky kind of. That's what I thought at first.

Kristyn Yocius:

Parents hate it. gets stuck in the carpet and all the kids' clothes.

Jeff Williams:

But it's cool. So some of the different shows you've been in, there was one, that Persona show that was at the Art Association at Edward's Place, I believe, right? Yeah, that was a cool.

Kristyn Yocius:

That was actually probably I'd love to read what I wrote about it because it kind of describes the picture, but it was called Defying Odds, portrait of...

Jeff Williams:

Very personal look, yeah.

Kristyn Yocius:

And so, yes, that, you know, I'm working on multiple pieces at a time because it takes so long for things to dry. Ten things going on and, you know, I'll say, give me some brown, I need some trees, or I'll say, give me some... I don't know, whatever, whatever color she'll make it. That way we're able to keep making each picture in my mind, but.

Jeff Williams:

Right, Yeah, no.

Kristyn Yocius:

Sometimes I have it like sketched out and thought out and then sometimes I just put something down and it comes together.

Jeff Williams:

Right, yeah. Well, I noticed that piece that was in Persona was sort of a different approach from some of the other things I'd seen you do. You know, it's very self-reflective. a lot of the detail in it too, it was like in a way a different type of detail that you used for that piece.

Kristyn Yocius:

It really was. Each little strand of my hair I would have whole and so they were so tiny. Each petals and I believe probably that one took me months to put together. Can I read you a word?

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, absolutely. Oh, sure, absolutely.

Kristyn Yocius:

It's called Defying Odds. She does not look behind her. gaze falls softly on the quiet bloom cradled in her hands. A whisper of color, a moment of grace. In her steel chair she sits, not as one bound, but as a woman reborn, tempered by fire, shaped by storms, a survivor. The past blurs a hazy stem of pink and orange rising from the tangled green. and memories murk. But now the world unfolds forward. The flower blooms in fierce, red and molten orange. Each petal sharper, each hue more bold, pulling the soul from silence, reviving it with beauty only nature dares create. Alive again, yet even in peace, the rain will fall, symbolic tears, that water even acceptance. Each layer of slime, like time itself. lays upon the last, building texture, meaning, motion. A testament … as our lives are. Chapters unfolding into one another, telling a story only we can live. This portrait is my poem, my rising from sorrow into color, from blur into brilliance, a celebration of survival, a tribute to the beauty that now breathes around me.

Jeff Williams:

Thank you so much for sharing that. Man, awesome. I love it. Very, very cool.

Kristyn Yocius:

I wanted to cry a couple of times.

Jeff Williams:

That's okay.

Kristyn Yocius:

My voice was all... Did it sound that way, you guys? No. I didn't want to sound too woo-hoo me. Okay, but I needed to say that, because that's kind of the other side of the coin, right?

Jeff Williams:

That's beautiful. I mean, thank you for, you know, thank you for...

Kristyn Yocius:

It's like that one time when you told me about that, just posted it on them site, and I was like, I don't want to do that. It's with a church and they do like one people, one earth, and it was like.

Jeff Williams:

Right, But anyways.

Kristyn Yocius:

I entered and when I walked in and the elevators opened up right into the sanctuary by the altars, there's no hiding me. And they're like, oh, and you must be the artist that did…. THIS!

Jeff Williams:

Right.

Kristyn Yocius:

Yes. Can you tell us about it? Sure, full of people.

Jeff Williams:

Oh, they stuck you right on the microphone.

Kristyn Yocius:

Off the elevators. And it was something, and I was like, I think I told you about it, because I was like, man, you just put me out of my comfort zone, in the hardest, harshest way. It was because I was late, really! (laughter)

Jeff Williams:

Oh, okay. Story be told. I was like, see you there. Right, I'm cool, But.

Kristyn Yocius:

It was funny because, yeah, like the doors opened into the sanctuary. Front and center. Talk, Kristen. What do you do?

Jeff Williams:

Yeah. What do you do while you?

Kristyn Yocius:

My mom said that to you because when you saw my work, a friend of ours, me to a friend of ours showed you, and you had them was up and.

Jeff Williams:

Doing it staying at.

Kristyn Yocius:

Our house, and you gave me that chance to show some art. And just like I said, just the people talking to people again, interactions, people talking about the excitement about it. I had a little girl, we've done some shows, indoor galleries, like the perspectives. That one was super cool and intricate because that was the lungs. The lungs on one side was just the branches and then on the other side was a full tree. I want to take something back to the beauty that we live in, because it is, if we don't take time to find those little joys, it can be a really rough Rd. Each day is difficult, but each day has its challenges, but perseverance, determination, family.

Jeff Williams:

Family, absolutely. Taking time, taking those moments to not overlook the beauty that's right there, you know?

Kristyn Yocius:

So, you, Thank you. Like I said, I really appreciate the way that you collaborate with bringing people together because you, once I talked to you, I met this person and it was exciting because then we.

Jeff Williams:

Started to just on to the next. Yeah, on to the many, the many different things. Yeah, for sure. It's been… well, it's been a cool...

Kristyn Yocius:

It's been a cool ride.

Jeff Williams:

Ride watching the different things that I see. And it's, I love it. I love it. So very, very cool. So then, yeah. Now your daughter, Zvee, has been doing a lot of singing too lately.

Kristyn Yocius:

I can't not say this. She has the most incredible voice.

Jeff Williams:

It's fantastic. I didn't, I didn't know to the extent until I just saw that recent post. I was like, holy smokes. So, are you like performing out anything like that yet?

Zvee Anna:

So I've been performing with my dad for a long time. He would do gigs around Springfield, like when Quaker Stick and Lube was still around. I would sing there as a two-year-old and I'd get more tips than him when I was a kid. And then I'd go spend it all on the claw machine, of course. But no, I've done a couple gigs. There was a winery in Rochester and I sing.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, upstairs. That's nice. That's a nice setup up there. Yeah, for sure.

Zvee Anna:

We went there and then Crow's Mill Pub before it got reowned (The Library). So a couple places around town, but nothing too fancy. My dad just built a little studio in his apartment. Hopefully I'll record some more of my originals and get them out there. But.

Jeff Williams:

I know you're going to be playing more around the area for sure. And outside of the area too, it sounds like to me. So.

Zvee Anna:

I sure hope so.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, definitely.

Zvee Anna:

I was going to say, she showed you this one. This was another one that I was working on a little while ago. (listening in the background to Zvee song playing on her phone)

Kristyn Yocius:

That's her playing.

Jeff Williams:

You're playing too.

Kristyn Yocius:

She plays in.

Jeff Williams:

Man, oh man, that's awesome.

Kristyn Yocius:

It's fun. She's been, she's always saying just in her soul.

Zvee Anna:

Mom says I should put it all because all these songs I write after I stop talking to a stupid man. Oh, right. I should label the album “Breakup”. All right.

Jeff Williams:

So this you wrote that then too. That is amazing.

Kristyn Yocius:

The one that was on.

Zvee Anna:

I wrote the other one that she posted too.

Jeff Williams:

That is super. That's the thing is a lot of times people, they don't have the knack for writing, you know?

Zvee Anna:

I got that part down.

Jeff Williams:

So that's a huge thing. That is a HUGE thing. I remember when we first started like writing our own songs and people, they, you know, back then, like way back then, people would be like, “why are you wasting all your time writing? You guys could be in a cover band and like a bunch of people would come and…” I was like, well, that's cool, but that's not what drives me really. If you're able to start writing your... your own stuff.

Kristyn Yocius:

So, is it all coming out of your head or?

Jeff Williams:

Like most of the stuff that we did was, but it is, some people, it's just not, they don't, they don't feel it. So, to be able to feel it like that already, man, that is.

Kristyn Yocius:

She's trying to decide what to do in life. She's at the crossroads right now.

Zvee Anna:

She's a phlebotomist.

Kristyn Yocius:

She's A phlebotomist, so she works at the hospital. She's been in school for… (she) was thinking she was going to try to do that.

Zvee Anna:

This was probably one of the first originals that I wrote that was actually good. That got me into wanting to sing more.

Kristyn Yocius:

I was just not sure which direction to go. I'm like, well, you know, maybe you can get into music, but I don't know. Like, what are you?

Zvee Anna:

It's just so hard because it's like the system that my dad has, not like the best. It's kind of just like makeshift in his house. So, there's no like, way to edit my songs or I have to do it perfectly …. (first) take, first try. And I'm like, that's really hard to do. Cause there's sometimes I'm like, I don't like how my voice sounds at the very end of that. But then it's like, he has a mic to where it's, you can't adjust the volume in the computer either. So it's like, you have to be standing in the exact same spot when you re-record over it. And I'm like, oh, this is so difficult.

Kristyn Yocius:

Working with what you got right now.

Zvee Anna:

Yeah, no, for sure. I mean, it still sounds great for being at a home (studio).

Kristyn Yocius:

Yeah, now I remember that.

Zvee Anna:

How can broken heal the scars we put on ourselves? How can we love and heal the broken hearts of others? You call it love; I call it searching for another.

Jeff Williams:

It's unbelievable.

Zvee Anna:

Broken hearts can't heal one another. No broken hearts can't love each other.

Jeff Williams:

Man. Unbelievable. Man. Man.

Kristyn Yocius:

We got to love each other. Love it.

Jeff Williams:

Love it. That's super.

Zvee Anna:

If there is one thing stupid boys are good for, it's for good music.

Jeff Williams:

For good music, right?

Zvee Anna:

Something they're good for at this point.

Jeff Williams:

My goodness. Once again, Kristyn, Zvee, thanks so much for stopping in and sharing your story. You know, I mean, everybody's going to appreciate it too. And we'll see you both at the next show, the next gig, one or the other for sure. Absolutely. Thank you. All right, thanks a lot. Yeah, we'll see you.

Zvee Anna:

Thank you.

Jeff Williams:

You've been listening to Community Voices with mother-daughter tandem Kristyn Yocius and Zvee Anna, 91.9, NPR, Illinois. Community Voices is a production of NPR, Illinois.