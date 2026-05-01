Gov. Pritzker pausing public duties after 'routine' health procedure

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday underwent a “routine out-patient urology procedure” and will be stepping back from public duties next week.

Pritzker, 61, underwent the procedure on Friday morning and will fulfill his duties next week but pause public events while resting, the governor’s office said.

“The Governor is grateful for well-wishes and looks forward to resuming public events soon,” spokesman Matt Hill said.

The governor has rarely disclosed health issues since taking office in 2018. In 2022, he continued his duties but worked from “home” after a COVID-19 diagnosis. He said then he was experiencing mild symptoms and was taking Paxlovid.

Pritzker’s health has been under a magnifying glass after some substantial weight loss. Last month, he made light of his weight loss and made reference to the popular drug Wegovy.

“I’m JB Pritzker, governor of the great state of Illinois, and if you’re seeing me in person for the very first time, yes, I’m the gov who put ‘gov’ in Wegovy,” Pritzker said at The Gridiron Club and Foundation Spring Dinner. The speech also further fueled speculation of a 2028 presidential bid.