State Week: Illinois seeks to hold ICE accountable

On this episode, we discuss the Illinois Accountability Commission filing its final report on Operation Midway Blitz, the immigration enforcement effort in the Chicago area last fall. The commission heard testimony over several months and is sending its findings to local law enforcement for investigation and potential prosecution.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan lost his bid to have his conviction overturned. Madigan's legal team failed to convince a federal appeals court. Madigan is serving a more than seven year sentence for corruption.

The Illinois Senate Democrats decided to hold off on putting a constitutional amendment on the fall ballot that would have strengthened minority representation protections during redistricting. The House has already approved it. The Senate President Don Harmon said determination came after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this week involving voting rights.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Maggie Dougherty.