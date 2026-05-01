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State Week: Illinois seeks to hold ICE accountable

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMaggie Dougherty
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:25 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
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NPR Illinois

On this episode, we discuss the Illinois Accountability Commission filing its final report on Operation Midway Blitz, the immigration enforcement effort in the Chicago area last fall. The commission heard testimony over several months and is sending its findings to local law enforcement for investigation and potential prosecution.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan lost his bid to have his conviction overturned. Madigan's legal team failed to convince a federal appeals court. Madigan is serving a more than seven year sentence for corruption.

The Illinois Senate Democrats decided to hold off on putting a constitutional amendment on the fall ballot that would have strengthened minority representation protections during redistricting. The House has already approved it. The Senate President Don Harmon said determination came after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this week involving voting rights.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Maggie Dougherty.

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Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Maggie Dougherty
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