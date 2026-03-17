IIP's Wrongful Conviction Awareness & Avoidance Traning saves lives, time, and money

Second in a series featuring the Illinois Innocence Project at UIS during its 25th Anniversary.

The Illinois Innocence Project is marking its 25th anniversary with a renewed focus on preventing wrongful convictions—starting with training. Associate Director Mark Beach and exoneree-turned-advocate Christine Bunch discuss the the groundbreaking training program reshaping how law enforcement approaches investigations.

uis.edu/illinoisinnocenceproject

Beach, a retired police officer, now leads the organization’s Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance Training Program, which has reached more than 6,500 recruits across Illinois. The program pairs legal experts, law enforcement professionals, and exonerees to highlight the leading causes of wrongful convictions—such as eyewitness misidentification, false confessions, faulty forensic evidence, misconduct, and incentivized testimony—while offering practical strategies to prevent them.

For Bunch, the mission is deeply personal. Wrongfully convicted in 1996 after a fire that claimed her young son’s life, she spent 17 years in prison before faulty forensic conclusions were overturned. Today, she shares her story with recruits, putting a human face on systemic error. “We’re just regular people,” she emphasizes, challenging assumptions about who ends up behind bars.

The training fosters dialogue over division, encouraging officers to approach cases—and even past investigations—with openness rather than defensiveness. As Beach notes, no system is perfect, but collaboration can reduce risk.

With Illinois leading the way, the program is now expanding to veteran officers and drawing interest nationwide—offering hope that fewer innocent lives will be lost to wrongful convictions in the future.

Transcript pending.