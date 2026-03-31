Local leaders unveil downtown Springfield economic development plan

SPRINGFIELD – State and local officials met downtown Tuesday morning to unveil a bipartisan plan designed to expand Springfield’s economy. The proposal, spearheaded by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, focuses on boosting convention capacity and building a new downtown hotel as a way to drive economic growth.

Turner was joined by other elected leaders, including state Rep. Mike Coffey, Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher and Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, as she outlined Senate Bill 3499 - one of a triumvirate of economic development measures she has introduced recently that have drawn bipartisan support across multiple levels of government.

The new plan – which Turner emphasized creates no new taxes or tax increases – includes the establishment of a tourism board authority with the ability to finance major tourism-related projects. Springfield earns about $20 million annually from tourism.

“Without a doubt, this is true economic development that will bring jobs and tourism dollars to downtown without Springfield residents having to pay any new taxes,” Turner said.

The proposal calls for expanding the Bank of Springfield Center, the city’s primary convention and entertainment venue, and building a connected modern, full-service hotel to help Springfield compete for larger conferences and events.

According to the bill, the proposed Capital Area Tourism Authority would be governed by:

· Three members appointed by the Sangamon County Board

· One member appointed by the Springfield City Council

· One member appointed by the Springfield Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority

The bill states that – if the county board passes the necessary ordinances and allocates funds accordingly – the new tourism authority could use the accrued revenues from local hotel operations and sales within “STAR bond districts” to finance development projects.

Rep. Mike Coffey, R-Springfield, called it a "proactive, united effort to revitalize our downtown."

'With nearly $200 million in new construction, this is not just a plan. It's action. It's jobs. It's growth," he said. "And it's a clear signal that Springfield is open for business."

Coffey is also chair of the SMEAA board.

Jordan Daniell/NPR Illinois L-R: Jay Shanle, Director of Downtown Springfield, Inc., Sangamon Co. Board Chair Andy Van Meter, Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher, Sen. Doris Turner, Rep. Mike Coffey and Wild Rose Artisans Gallery and Boutique owner Monica Zanetti.

Supporters of SB 3499 say the project could represent a nearly $200 million investment in downtown Springfield, creating construction jobs and boosting tourism-related spending at local businesses.

Studies show Springfield loses out on larger events to other central Illinois communities, like Peoria, that can accommodate them.

Mayor Buscher pointed to the rail relocation in the city that has support from all units of government and called this the next step. She also said she wants to see more residential space and that this project will help in getting people to move to the downtown.

"it is time for a new focus for downtown," she said. "It's time to combine work, living and entertainment in one space."

Turner’s bill was introduced on Feb. 5 and has been assigned to the Senate Revenue Committee. Under the chamber’s rules, the committee has until April 24 to take action on the legislation.

Turner told NPR Illinois she believes the bill may be called as early as Thursday.

Turner is also sponsoring legislation to change the boundaries and name of the Mid-Illinois Medical District and its scope.