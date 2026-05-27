Civil War heritage group brings national convention home to Springfield

The legacy of the American Civil War — and the families forever shaped by it — will take center stage in Springfield this summer as the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War gathers for its 135th National Convention July 22-26 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Founded in 1885, the organization is a direct-lineage society for women descended from Union veterans who served during the Civil War. Members preserve the memory of those soldiers while exploring the deeply personal family histories tied to one of America’s most devastating conflicts.

Speaking on Community Voices, national representative Carol Comp said the convention blends official business with education, history, and fellowship. Members will elect officers, share annual accomplishments, and welcome guests interested in discovering whether they have Civil War ancestry.

Comp said modern genealogy tools have fueled renewed interest in the organization, allowing many families to uncover military records and personal stories once thought lost. For her, researching an ancestor who served in Pennsylvania’s 90th Regiment revealed the long-term hardships many veterans faced after returning home — from illness and disability to fractured families and economic struggle.

Springfield holds special significance for the organization because of its connection to Abraham Lincoln and the group’s long-standing headquarters in the city. Members regularly participate in Lincoln remembrance ceremonies and Memorial Day observances honoring Civil War soldiers and veterans of all eras.

Organizers encourage anyone curious about their family’s Civil War connections to reach out through the organization’s national website, duvcw.org, and learn more about attending convention activities.

Transcript pending.