From Civil War to today, Camp Butler’s enduring mission to honor veterans

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:06 PM CDT
A bugler plays Taps at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Camp Butler National Cemetery
A bugler plays Taps at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Camp Butler National Cemetery is a place to remembers soldiers of more than a century ago and honor the veterans of today. Christopher Webster is the assistant director at Camp Butler National Cemetery, and Commander Gael Kent is with the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County. They spoke to Community Voices about the rich history of Camp Butler – from its origins as a Civil War prisoner of war camp to its present-day role as a solemn resting place for thousands of veterans.
