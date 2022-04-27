© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Illinois Vietnam Memorial Vigil and Springfield Cares Soldier Mailing provide ways to support veterans past and present | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Illinois Vietnam Memorial.jpg
Photo provided by Jim Mathes
/
The Illinois Vietnam Memorial is located in Oak Ridge Cemetery

Springfield’s annual Illinois Vietnam Memorial Vigil is scheduled for May 7-8, 2022. The vigil takes place at the Illinois Vietnam Memorial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Jim Mathes is the Illinois Vietnam Veteran Vigil Chairman and spoke to Community Voices about the history of that memorial. Bill Beck also joined the show to talk about Springfield Cares Soldier Mailing, which is a volunteer organization which sends packages to active duty soldiers.

Veterans
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.

