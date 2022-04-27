Illinois Vietnam Memorial Vigil and Springfield Cares Soldier Mailing provide ways to support veterans past and present | Community Voices
Springfield’s annual Illinois Vietnam Memorial Vigil is scheduled for May 7-8, 2022. The vigil takes place at the Illinois Vietnam Memorial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Jim Mathes is the Illinois Vietnam Veteran Vigil Chairman and spoke to Community Voices about the history of that memorial. Bill Beck also joined the show to talk about Springfield Cares Soldier Mailing, which is a volunteer organization which sends packages to active duty soldiers.