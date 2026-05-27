New dean and provost selected for the SIU School of Medicine

The next dean and provost of the SIU School of Medicine has been announced, pending trustees approval.

Dr. Ian Martin, system chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and interim senior associate dean for faculty affairs and leadership development at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), has been selected, according to an announcement from the school.

The SIU System Board of Trustees will consider his hiring at a special meeting set for 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at SIU Edwardsville. A news conference will follow.

Martin will replace Dr. Jerry Kruse, who is retiring after 43 years with the SIU School of Medicine, including serving as dean and provost since January 2016.

Martin is also emergency physician-in-chief in the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health System. He previously served as professor and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at West Virginia University School of Medicine, as well as emergency physician-in-chief for West Virginia University Health System.

Martin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Medical College of Pennsylvania-Hahnemann School of Medicine (now Drexel University College of Medicine) and his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

He trained in emergency medicine and general internal medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center and R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore — where he also served as chief resident.