Statewide: The unfulfilled promise of mental health courts

The courts are considered a better way to handle such cases, rather than the traditional criminal justice system. Mental health courts have expanded in Illinois. There are 31 of them in 25 counties. But a new report finds about two million Illinoisans are left out.

The Illinois Answers Project and Mindsite News examined data to determine how the different courts operate and how well they are working.

Also:

* Evan Holden reports on a case of pesticide drift near a school in central Illinois and how it may spur changes.

* Jess Savage explains the "farmer-led movement."

* Adelyn Mui profiles a crisis nursery that provides 24-hour-a-day care.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the unveiling a new ferris wheel in Jacksonville.

* Grace Hauck with the Illinois Answers Project and Tony Ohlhausen with the Illinois Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness discuss mental health courts.

* Brian Sapp of WSIU speaks with Capital News Illinois reporter Molly Parker about an investigation into a 3-D printed affordable housing project in Cairo that has stalled.

* More Gen-Z individuals are taking up smoking. We hear how one university is trying to reverse that trend.