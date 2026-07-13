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A central Illinois lawmaker says she's 'done nothing wrong' | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:44 AM CDT
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  • State representative Carol Ammons plans to fight for her seat following a federal grand jury indictment for wire fraud and obstruction of justice
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is touting Illinois' latest ranking in CNBC's top states for business
  • Governor Pritzker Thursday signed two pieces of energy legislation aimed at improving bill transparency and expanding access to the state's low-income discount program
  • Congressman Eric Sorensen is slamming the record-breaking scale of the upcoming federal defense budget
  • Deere and Company has agreed to pay $99 million as part of deal to settle a right-to-repair lawsuit
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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