A central Illinois lawmaker says she's 'done nothing wrong' | First Listen
- State representative Carol Ammons plans to fight for her seat following a federal grand jury indictment for wire fraud and obstruction of justice
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is touting Illinois' latest ranking in CNBC's top states for business
- Governor Pritzker Thursday signed two pieces of energy legislation aimed at improving bill transparency and expanding access to the state's low-income discount program
- Congressman Eric Sorensen is slamming the record-breaking scale of the upcoming federal defense budget
- Deere and Company has agreed to pay $99 million as part of deal to settle a right-to-repair lawsuit