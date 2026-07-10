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State Week: Ammons indicted, Benton resigns

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselBrenden Moore
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:03 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Urbana Rep. Carol Ammons was named in a federal indictment this week, alleging wire fraud, making a false statement to the FBI and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Her husband, the Champaign County Clerk, was also named. But Ammons is promising to fight the allegations and the Illinois Speaker isn't demanding her resignation.

Meanwhile, a fellow Democrat, Plainfield Rep. Harry Benton, stepped down after pressure from the Speaker. Benton was the subject of a Legislative Inspector General investigation.

Also, an appeals court has upheld Illinois' assault weapons ban. But the final decision will come from the U.S. Supreme Court, likely next year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Capitol News Illinois reporters Hannah Meisel and Brenden Moore.

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Government & Politics State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
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Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for Capitol News Illinois. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at WILL-AM/FM, Law360, Capitol Fax and The Daily Line before returning to NPR Illinois in 2020 and moving to CNI in 2023.
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Brenden Moore
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