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Springfield to continue earlier summer waste collection

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:18 PM CDT
Garbage cans
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The Office of Public Works is reminding residents that adjusted waste collection hours will continue next week due to forecasted high temperatures and humidity.

For the week of July 13, 2026, and in accordance with City Ordinance 105, Republic Services, Lake Area Disposal, and Waste Management are authorized to begin daily waste collection at 5:00 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to place their waste and recycling containers at the curb the night before their scheduled collection day to ensure timely pickup.

This temporary schedule adjustment helps collection crews work safely during periods of extreme heat. Early collection authorization will be reviewed weekly, with additional updates provided as needed.

For questions, please contact the Office of Public Works at:public.works@springfield.il.us
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