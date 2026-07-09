The National Road, Route 66, and more; Illinois Roads that built the U.S.

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Illinois is inviting residents to rediscover the roads that helped shape America. In this third episode of our Illinois 250 series on Community Voices, public historians Jeanne Schultz Angel of the Illinois Association of Museums and Erika Holst of the Illinois State Museum explore how Illinois' historic highways tell the story of migration, commerce, innovation, and freedom.

The conversation highlights the Historic National Road, America's first federally funded highway, authorized by President Thomas Jefferson in 1806. Stretching across southern Illinois through communities like Vandalia, the road fueled settlement, economic growth, and connected travelers long before the automobile. Along the way, visitors today can experience historic landmarks, quirky roadside attractions, and authentic pieces of Illinois history.

The episode also celebrates the centennial of Route 66, whose 300 Illinois miles offer one of the richest collections of attractions anywhere along the famed highway. Holst explains how Route 66 evolved alongside the automobile, became immortalized as the "Mother Road" in The Grapes of Wrath, and continues to reinvent itself for new generations of travelers. The discussion also examines the Green Book, the impact of the Interstate Highway System on small towns, and why slowing down to explore local communities remains one of the greatest rewards of a road trip.

The program encourages listeners to use the Illinois 250 Passport and hit the road to experience the people, places, and stories that continue to define Illinois' role in America's history.

Transcript pending.