Visitors to the Illinois State Museum's new Route 66 exhibit will get free State Fair admission

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of historic U.S. Route 66, visitors to the Illinois State Museum’s new Route 66 exhibit in Springfield this summer can earn free weekday admission to the 2026 Illinois State Fair, happening Aug. 13-23.

The promotion begins today and runs for the next 66 days. Each visitor to the Illinois State Museum’s “Miles of Memories: Stories of Route 66” exhibit can receive a voucher for one adult weekday admission to the Illinois State Fair. Vouchers will be collected at the fair entrance gates. Children ages 12 and under already receive free admission to the fair.

This year’s state fair theme is “Miles of Smiles” to commemorate the Mother Road’s centennial. The Illinois State Fairgrounds sits along a leg of historic Route 66 and features the Route 66 Experience inside Gate 2.

“We selected the theme to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and the lasting impact this iconic highway has had on our state and those who have traveled it,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, which manages the Illinois State Fair. “This partnership between the Illinois State Fair and the Illinois State Museum brings together two of Illinois’ premier institutions, giving visitors a unique opportunity to explore our state’s rich history while earning free admission to the fair. We encourage everyone to visit both destinations and create their own miles of smiles this summer.”

The Illinois State Museum’s “Miles of Memories: Stories of Route 66” exhibit celebrates the experience of living, working and traveling along U.S. Route 66 during its heyday. In addition to such Route 66 memorabilia as vintage souvenirs, neon and Burma-Shave signs, and fiberglass advertising figures like a Route 66 “giant,” the exhibit incorporates the museum’s Route 66 oral history project, a collection of 100 interviews with people who experienced the road when it served as a primary route between Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Illinois State Museum is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

“The nostalgia and romance of historic Route 66 make it a natural fit for showcasing at both the Illinois State Museum and the Illinois State Fair,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far who wish to rekindle their memories of the Mother Road at the Illinois State Museum and to invite them to celebrate the Route 66 centennial at the Illinois State Fair.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Tourism invites travelers from near and far to join in on U.S. Route 66’s centennial celebrations this summer. As the starting point and first 301 miles for the Mother Road, the Illinois portion of Route 66 has connected communities and travelers for a century. For more info on Illinois’ Route 66 Centennial celebrations, visit enjoyillinois.com.

“This summer, we’re excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 at the Illinois State Fair and show visitors all that our great state has to offer,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “From historic landmarks and roadside attractions to communities that continue to keep the Mother Road’s legacy alive, Route 66 offers unforgettable experiences for travelers of all ages."