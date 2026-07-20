A look at this year's State Fair Horse Show

Society Horse Show Session I is August 10-14, 2026 - 9am, Noon and 6:30 Monday - Wednesday 8/10-12, Noon & 6:30pm Thursday 8/13, and 9am - Noon Friday 8/14

Featuring American Saddlebred, Hackney Pony, Roadster, Shetland Ponies and Welsh Ponies

Session II is August 20-22, 2026 - 9am, Noon and 6:30pm Daily

Featuring Arabian, Morgan, Paso Fino, Missouri Fox Trotter and Tennessee Walking Horses

The Illinois State Fair website https://statefair.illinois.gov/ in general is a great place to explore for horse shows and other events during the fair https://statefair.illinois.gov/info/schedules.html

After the fair is over horse enthusiasts can still visit some great horse show competitions by visiting: https://statefair.illinois.gov/non-fair-events/calendar.html

The Morgan Jubilee, Monarch Horse Show, Youth Charity Horse Show, Mid-America Mane Event continue to showcase some great horses for the rest of the season through October this year.

Transcribed with AI with Human Review:

Ko’u Hopkins:

Hello and welcome to today's episode on Community Voices. I am your host, Ko’u Hopkins, and today we have a very special guest who is also a returning guest. And I'm very excited for you to be here.

Carole Kennedy:

Oh, thanks, Ko’u. Thanks for having me.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And what do you do and who you are?

Carole Kennedy:

Carol Kennedy. I'm the superintendent of the Illinois State Fair Society Horse Show.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And I know that we just kind of recently had you in here for your other event, which was the. . .

Carole Kennedy:

Midwest Charity Horse Show.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And I must say, I went out with my family and I had a wonderful, wonderful time.

Carole Kennedy:

Well, we were thrilled to have you. And I'm so glad that you could take the time to help us with some presentations out in center ring.

Ko’u Hopkins:

No problem. I was very selfish as I took that opportunity, but all the horses, they were amazing. I loved all the energy everyone had. Everybody was like really getting up there and like yelling and cheering everybody on. It was very, very a good environment. And you got to see all the horses in the stables. You know, you got to walk around and things like that.

Carole Kennedy:

Right. And that is a great thing at a lot of the horse shows and the Illinois State Fair Society horse show is not unlike that one. The Midwest Charity is a great world championship level event, but what's unique about the Illinois State Fair Society Horse Show is that we have a lot of the futurities. So if people want to see the baby colts and the yearlings, two-year-olds, three-year-olds, young horses and ponies get started, but then also veterans of the show ring, it's a perfect opportunity to see those at the Illinois State Fair.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So how young are some of these yearlings.

Carole Kennedy:

Well the weanlings are, they're usually 4 to 8 months old and those are always right before the official fair start. Those will be on August 10th and 11th. The young ones will be at 9 a.m. in the morning. They usually have those just because it's a little cooler in the morning and it's not unlike when you watch a dog show. Those young ponies go out and they will line them up and look at them. They've taught them to pose and the judge walks around and looks at their confirmation and they're seeing how they meet the breed standard. And then they will have them trot up and down the line and they'll see their movement. And then they'll compare them and tie the winner. But the baby colts are beautiful to see.

The hackney ponies part of the Midwest Hackney Futurity. And the Saddle Horse Breeders of Illinois Futurity will have the American Saddlebred baby colts, yearlings. And that will be August 10th and 11th in the morning. And then there's also, well, I guess I should rephrase that. The Illinois State Fair Society Horse Show has two sessions, August 10th through the 14th. and then with sessions at 9, noon, and 6.30 on the 10th, 11th, and 12th. And then the first day of the official Illinois State Fair on the 13th. The show is at noon and 6.30. And then on Friday morning, it's breakfast with the ponies. 9 to noon is the horse show.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And how cute are these little colts and everything?

Carole Kennedy:

Well, they are, the hackney ponies are just adorable and the American Saddlebred, the elegant American Saddlebred babies are beautiful. And so they will show the fillies will be in their own classes and then the stallions and geldings in their own classes and they'll show against each other. And they alternate hackneys and saddlebreds, hackneys and saddlebreds. on the morning of the 10th, 11th, and 12th. And then at noon and at 6.30, you'll see the ponies that are more in the three-year-old and over range. And you'll see a combination of all the breeds that we have. There'll be Shetland, Welsh, Roadster Horses, Hackney Ponies, and American Saddlebreds, all in their different classes that show off their different skills and everything from pleasure to performance.

Ko’u Hopkins:

What would you say is your favorite breed to watch?

Carole Kennedy:

Well I grew up with Hackney Ponies so they're my first breed but I am a fan of every breed that's been trained to a high level, that's high quality, that the people have really prepared them well. I'm a fan of all breeds of horses. So at the Illinois State Fair we have the Session 1 which is the 10th through the 14th, but then session 2 is August 20th through the 22nd. And those performances are at 9, noon, and 6.30 each day, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. But those include Morgan horses, Arabian horses, carriage pleasure driving, Tennessee walking horses, Missouri fox trotters, and the Paso Fino.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And what would you say would be the best time to come out? Would it be session one or session two if you're wanting a lot more, show type?

Carole Kennedy:

They're all show type and they're different breeds. So the breeds have different characteristics that people might find interesting. Each show from session one and session two, we have an organist accompaniment and really great announcer that explains things well to the public when they come out. And it's the characteristics of the different breeds that make each show unique. And I think anybody would enjoy either one.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So do you think that if you have really no knowledge of horses or no knowledge of the shows, you think you could still go and enjoy it?

Carole Kennedy:

Absolutely. And every breed, if you're looking at a schedule, every breed that's showing, they all have really great websites. They have lots of information if anyone's truly interested in learning more about specific breeds. Also, if you have children joining you for the show, many of the breed organizations have coloring books and pages focused for children that are coming to an event. And you can learn more about each breed or watch videos before you come to say, oh, I'd like to learn more about that breed.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And all of these events, are they going to be held at the Coliseum?

Carole Kennedy:

Yes.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Perfect. So everybody mark your calendars for those. And I know that we have some other events going on after this. So if everybody kind of misses it or they're going out of town for last minute vacations, you still can get some horse time, as I would say.

Carole Kennedy:

There are horse events going on all year round at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. And one thing is, if you're coming out to watch session one or session two during the fair, you have to look at the schedule, but we have standard bred horse racing going on at the fair. So some of our exhibitors that come and show at session one, they actually show their horses and then go, maybe go over to the races for part of the day. And then the rest of the season, if you want to see show horses, We have the Morgan Jubilee. I know that's a wonderful show if you want to learn more about Morgan horses. We have some of the best in the country that come to that one, and that is September 2nd through the 5th.

The Monarch Horse Show is very, it's a unique show and really directed towards the juvenile exhibitor. And that one is September 7th through the 13th. the Youth Charity Horse Show, which is all about kids. And I used to be involved in that one for many years, October 9th through the 11th. That show, they always say it's the World Championship of the Egg and Spoon. They have a lot of fun classes for children at that event, and there are a lot of dedicated volunteers that run that show. It's always been known as Kids Helping Kids. That one is a fundraiser for a lot of local children charities. There's a dog show going on at the same time, so there's two events people can see. And then you go to the Mid-America main event horse show, that's October 14th to the 17th, and there's a dog show on the fairgrounds when that one's going on. So if people enjoy horse events and want to go to the Coliseum of Champions, there is an opportunity to see great horse shows out at the Illinois State Fairgrounds many times throughout the year.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So out of all of those events that you said, what do you think would be the best for beginners who are just kind of getting into horses?

Carole Kennedy:

I think they all are. I really do. Any If anyone sees the list of breeds that come to the Illinois State Fair, every one of those breed organizations have things on their websites or there's usually information available for people to learn more. And the announcers at the show do a good job of explaining the differences or what the judge is looking for when they come in the ring. But each show is a little bit breed specific. So if someone likes Western oriented horses, you want to look for those breeds. If they're more interested in variety and just need to kind of see and experience what horses are, then they can ask questions. And most people are very happy to have them walk through the barns and maybe take a look at the horses, ask questions of the people that are showing. and they're very good to share information with you or where you can find out more about those breeds.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So when watching the show, which one is kind of your favorite? Because I always liked westerns in watching those.

Carole Kennedy:

Well, western horses, there have been some great events out here at the fairgrounds. I went out and saw the Palomino show a few weeks ago, and that's always a big event at the fairgrounds. We have draft horses frequently that come at different times of the year. Those are exciting events. And in fact, during the, in between session one and session two of the Illinois State Fair will be the draft horses. And that's always a lot of fun for people to see.

Ko’u Hopkins:

I bet. And I have to ask, will there be any famous horses or famous riders coming?

Carole Kennedy:

You know, A lot of them, if they are, they're kind of behind the scenes because it might be their hobby and they're just getting away from their, what they do for a living. But at some of the horse events that we go to, we might see a real variety of people. I don't know of anybody that coming to the Illinois State Fair to show, but at other, you'll see Carson Kressley is well known and he shows Hackney Ponies and American Saddle Breds. William Shatner owns a number of standard bred roadster horses and quarter horses and American Saddle Breds. You just never know.

Ko’u Hopkins:

So I got to keep my eyes out. And I know they kind of talked about going behind the scenes, because I know that there is a lot that does go on behind the scenes. And I know that you would like to say something about volunteers. Are volunteers still needed for these events?

Carole Kennedy:

Oh, absolutely. There is not a horse show, livestock show, or group out there that doesn't need volunteers. And if people are interested, if you're interested in a certain breed of horse, there's nothing better than to go talk to someone that's showing. And they all have different associations and groups that put on shows, and they all need volunteers all the time. And even someone who's going to school, you might have technological skills or might be working in a certain vocational area that you might be able to share some of your knowledge and tech with some of the people that are putting on these events. They always need extra help from sorting ribbons and doing trophy presentations, but they also need help with their associations oftentimes. And you meet lots of great people and their socialization. I know my brother met somebody at a horse show and he's in biotech and he just happened to meet some people at a horse show one day and they just happen to own a biotech company. You never know what will happen.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Yeah, I greatly agree with that. You know, you've got to take every opportunity that you can. And how young can you be to be a volunteer?

Carole Kennedy:

At the Midwest, recent Midwest Charity Horse Show, we had a number of Boy Scouts and their parents, it would be an adult and a parent, and they would volunteer to open and close the gates for us. I've had a few people that needed to do charitable hours for school, and they sorted the ribbons. When we have to have the presentation ribbons, those are usually 1st through 6th or 1st through 8th, and we need people to package those in different groupings to make the presentations. Sometimes we need people to make photocopies. Sometimes we need behind the scenes, you need a little IT help. setting up a computer monitor or sometimes we need, sometimes at the horse shows we need people that have got some technological skills that can say, hey, you know, if you let me help you, I could put these in a jot form and you'd be able to process these quickly. And there are a lot of veteran volunteers that have been involved with organizations, but they need a little help on that side of things with young people with great ideas.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And where do you think the best place to be to ask to be a volunteer?

Carole Kennedy:

Well, at any horse show, you can always walk up to the barn announcer or gate person or the people that... are usually the first people that someone sees if they're walking up to the horse show or they can go to the horse show office. The horse show office always has a horse show secretary or the president of the horse show and they can help you get to the right person that's maybe the organizer of the event or the manager that can help you find that spot that you might be really helpful to them but also can also help document that you came out and did your volunteer time. So you can turn that into school or that you've got a resource if you need a recommendation for a job.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And I know that there's another position that you always need filled and that is with a national anthem singer.

Carole Kennedy:

We do. Every event loves to have someone sing the national anthem. There's not a horse event that doesn't request volunteers to do that. At other times when there are breaks in a horse event, sometimes they like to have an extra person, maybe they stay and sing something or help make presentations. That's always appreciated.

Ko’u Hopkins:

And I know that our time is winding down as we only have about a minute left, but is there any last words that you'd like to share with us or would you just like us all to come out to the show?

Carole Kennedy:

I think that everyone's very welcome to come to the Illinois State Fair and come out early in the morning. It's a wonderful time to enjoy the fair, have breakfast, and go see the horses, the livestock. Enjoy yourself while you're there. See all the exhibits that people work hard on all year to present. And the Coliseum of Champions is a wonderful place during the day to go and get out of the sun, maybe have a cold drink, and relax and watch the horse shows at different times.

Ko’u Hopkins:

Thank you so much, Carole, for coming in today. And thank you again to all of our loyal listeners to listening to NPR Illinois. And again, I'm your host, Ko’u Hopkins. Until next time.

