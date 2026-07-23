How the Declaration shaped Native American history | llinois 250 Ep. 5 of 6

This is episode five of Illinois 250 on Community Voices. This is a special six-part series exploring Illinois connections to the 250th anniversary of the United States, created in partnership with Illinois Humanities.

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Kimberly Sigafus believes the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence is an opportunity to tell a fuller American story—one that includes the experiences, resilience, and contributions of Native people.

In this episode of the Community Voices: Illinois 250 series, in partnership with Illinois Humanities, the Minnesota-born author of 20 books reflects on reconnecting with her Native heritage as an adult after growing up away from her father's White Earth Reservation community. She says that journey not only helped her discover her own identity but also gave her the knowledge to pass Native traditions and values on to her children.

Sigafus also discusses her Illinois Humanities Road Scholar presentation, We the Native People, which examines the Declaration of Independence through a Native American lens. She explains how Native people were portrayed in the document and how those descriptions reinforced harmful stereotypes that endured for generations. While acknowledging that history, she emphasizes that Native nations have persevered, strengthened their sovereignty, and continue to make lasting contributions to the United States through military service, cultural traditions, environmental stewardship, and community leadership.

Rather than dwelling solely on the past, Sigafus encourages communities marking America's 250th anniversary to invite Native voices into local celebrations, creating opportunities for honest conversations and greater understanding. She also points listeners toward museums, Native-authored books, powwows, and cultural events as meaningful ways to learn.

Her message is ultimately one of hope: acknowledging history, embracing inclusion, and recognizing that learning from one another strengthens both Illinois and the nation.

Illinois 250 on Community Voices is a special series exploring Illinois connections to the 250th anniversary of the United States, created in partnership with Illinois Humanities.

This 6-part series uplifts stories of people and places in Illinois that have helped bring the ideals of the Declaration of Independence to life and shaped the story of our nation. Production assistance from Alison Cuddy.

Transcript pending.