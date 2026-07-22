Restoration of the historic Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices are complete

Restoration of the Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices in downtown Springfield is complete. Officials say the project has improved accessibility and safety at the building.

The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB), in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), completed the work.

According to the agencies, the $3.9 million Rebuild Illinois capital investment focused on renovating key architectural elements to their original character. The scope of work included repairing damaged wood, painting, removing and restoring historic finishes, replacing floors and windows, and demolishing parts of the building that were deteriorated.

Many infrastructure upgrades were completed, including adding new air conditioning units, ductwork, lighting, and closed-circuit television (CCTV). Additionally, the project involved the abatement of asbestos-containing materials and upgrading security systems, fire alarm systems, and fire sprinkler components to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.

The Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices are within the only remaining building in which Abraham Lincoln maintained a law office. The structure consists of the surviving portion of a three-story brick commercial block constructed in 1840-1841. The exterior is in the Greek Revival architectural style. Located on the Old State Capitol Plaza in downtown Springfield, the building is a state historic site operated by IDNR.

“The Lincoln-Herndon building, where Abraham Lincoln practiced law for nearly a decade before moving on to elected office and eventually the presidency, is one of the capital city’s historic architectural treasures,” said IDNR interim Director Renee Snow. “We are excited about the completion of this restoration project and are eager to welcome visitors and the community back to this special site.”

“To preserve historic infrastructure across our state, we must make the necessary renovations and improvements to modernize the facilities,” said CDB Executive Director TJ Edwards. “The Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices received the required accessibility and safety upgrades, and the building’s features were carefully restored to its original beauty.”

The Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices project is one of several investments in Springfield’s historic downtown area.

Nearby, significant improvements of the interior and exterior of the Old State Capitol State Historic Site, also operated by IDNR, are nearing completion. The enhancements prevent any additional decline to the facilities, allowing future visitors to enjoy some of Illinois’ most treasured historic landmarks.

