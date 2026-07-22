Lake Springfield Triathlon is Saturday

The annual Lake Springfield Triathlon is being held on Saturday, July 25th. To accommodate races, the Lindsay Bridge boat docks and parking area at Lake Springfield will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, July 23rd at 11 p.m. through Saturday, July 25th at approximately 5 p.m.

Center Park, North Park, and the Sailboat Launch will also be closed during this time period. Access to Henson Robinson Zoo will be open from the north via Lake Park Road and from the south via Long Bay Lane. The Lindsay Boat Licensing station will reopen to boat traffic around 10 a.m. on Saturday.



During the running and biking legs of the race on Saturday, portions of roads will be closed periodically as follows with approximate times:

· Lindsay Bridge from 6:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Long Bay Drive and East Lake Drive, 6 a.m. to noon

· West Lake Drive and Shepherd Road, 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· West Lake Drive and DAV, 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

· East Lake Drive and Pawnee Road, 7:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

· Pawnee Road and New City Road, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

· New City Road and Cardinal Hill Road, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Law enforcement will be stationed at some of these areas to provide alternate routes to motorists. For more information on lake facility closings this weekend the public can call CWLP Lake Security at 217.757.8600.

For information on the triathlons, visit https://www.mseracing.com/lake-springfield-triathlon.