Rosie Gale Ceramics Tells Her Journey from UK to Chicago to Starting an Art Studio in Downtown Springfield

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Ceramics Made by Rosie Tells Her Journey from UK to Chicago to Starting an Art Studio in Downtown Springfield. Rosie Gale and her husband make ceramics to sell at local markets and fairs.

From website:

Hi, I’m Rosie! I’m the full-time potter and small-business owner of Ceramics Made by Rosie. Just a two person team, me and my husband make together in our downtown studio in Springfield IL, with both wheelthrowing and slipcasting production. We sell at local markets and fairs, and are working on our renovating our own storefront - read more below! We offer Paint a Handmade Pot events at many amazing downtown venues. I love to connect with my customers through my craft - I hope we get to meet and that my handmade pieces may add a little special handmade something to your everyday.