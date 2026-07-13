5 people killed, 2 injured in targeted East St. Louis family shooting

Five people were killed and two others were injured in what Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly described as a targeted mass shooting against one family over the weekend in East St. Louis.

Two suspects, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Authorities said the suspects were taken into custody at Holten State Park. As of Sunday evening, their names had not been released.

The shootings took place at three different places in the city — Jones Park, a residence in the area of 39th and Summit and the Samuel Gompers Homes.

"The picture is coming together," Kelly said at a Sunday press conference, while declining to provide details about a possible motive.

The victims were identified as:

Cherie L. May, 49

Quentin L. Thompson, 21

Devin D. May, 24

Shania W. Thompson, 25

Patricia A. May, 74



Authorities said that the shooting involved family members and that at least one of the suspects is related to at least one of the victims. Additional details about the relationships between the victims and suspects were not released.

Police are seeking charges through the St. Clair County state's attorney's office.

Kelly said instances of five homicides are extremely rare but noted similar cases have occurred in East St. Louis over the past several decades.

"These alleged acts of horrific violence, taking this number of lives here in this community, it's terrible, it's evil, but it will not keep this city down," Kelly said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Correction: Updated information from Illinois State Police indicates the two suspects are 15 and 16 years old.

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