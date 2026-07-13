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5 people killed, 2 injured in targeted East St. Louis family shooting

St. Louis Public Radio | By Alex Heuer
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:25 AM CDT
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly speaks at a press conference on Sunday about a quintuple homicide in East St. Louis that occurred across three crime scenes.
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Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly speaks at a press conference on Sunday about a quintuple homicide in East St. Louis that occurred across three crime scenes.

Five people were killed and two others were injured in what Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly described as a targeted mass shooting against one family over the weekend in East St. Louis.

Two suspects, ages 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Authorities said the suspects were taken into custody at Holten State Park. As of Sunday evening, their names had not been released.

The shootings took place at three different places in the city — Jones Park, a residence in the area of 39th and Summit and the Samuel Gompers Homes.

"The picture is coming together," Kelly said at a Sunday press conference, while declining to provide details about a possible motive.

The victims were identified as:

  • Cherie L. May, 49
  • Quentin L. Thompson, 21
  • Devin D. May, 24
  • Shania W. Thompson, 25
  • Patricia A. May, 74

Authorities said that the shooting involved family members and that at least one of the suspects is related to at least one of the victims. Additional details about the relationships between the victims and suspects were not released.

Police are seeking charges through the St. Clair County state's attorney's office.

Kelly said instances of five homicides are extremely rare but noted similar cases have occurred in East St. Louis over the past several decades.

"These alleged acts of horrific violence, taking this number of lives here in this community, it's terrible, it's evil, but it will not keep this city down," Kelly said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Correction: Updated information from Illinois State Police indicates the two suspects are 15 and 16 years old.

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Alex Heuer
Alex Heuer joined St. Louis Public Radio in 2012 and is the executive producer of St. Louis on the Air. Alex grew up in the St. Louis area. He began his public radio career as a student reporter at Tri States Public Radio in Macomb, Illinois and worked for a few years at Iowa Public Radio. Alex graduated summa cum laude from Western Illinois University with a degree in history and earned a teaching certificate in 6 - 12th grade social studies. In 2016, he earned a Master of Public Policy Administration with a focus in nonprofit organization management and leadership from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He has won local and national awards for reporting and producing and his stories have been featured nationally on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Alex Heuer