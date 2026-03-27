Solo bass, big stories: Virden's William B. Hart on music, humor & AI

Originally aired March 21, 2026.

Bassist William B. Hart brought his electric bass into the studio—and with it, decades of stories, humor, and fearless musical exploration.

Hart opened with Charlie Parker’s bebop classic “Scrapple from the Apple,” celebrating not just Parker’s legendary playing but his gift for writing unforgettable melodies. From there, the conversation traced Hart’s musical journey: inspired by The Beatles and local garage bands in his hometown of Virden, shaped by mentors at Lincoln Land Community College, and broadened by 20 years performing in the U.S. Navy Band from 1976 to 1996. Along the way, he lived in New Orleans, arranged for big bands, and built a life rooted in constant musical curiosity.

Today, Hart performs solo—what he calls “bass and spoken word”—at open mics, including Wednesday nights at Harvest Market beginning April 1. His sets blend Hendrix, Bach, jazz standards, fusion, poetry, and playful twists that often leave audiences laughing. “I take what I do very seriously,” he says. “Myself, not so much.”

The conversation also turned to the future of music, where Hart shared candid concerns about artificial intelligence and its impact on working musicians. Still, his outlook remains grounded: real musicians will keep making real music.

For Hart, there’s no grand plan—just the joy of continuing to play, arrange, and connect. And for listeners, that passion rings out in every note.

Song list Live from NPR Illinois:



Scrapple from the Apple

Third Stone from the Sun

Ozymandias

Bach Cello Suite No. 1 Minuetto

Out of Nowhere

Transcript pending.