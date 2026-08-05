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Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published August 5, 2026 at 10:20 AM CDT
Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history
Soy City Stranglers
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Billy Fury
Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history

Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history.

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Arts & Life
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams