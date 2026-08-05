Arts & Life / Community Voices Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams Published August 5, 2026 at 10:20 AM CDT Facebook LinkedIn Pinterest Email Print Listen • 16:39 Soy City Stranglers / Billy Fury Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history.Text pending.